Ingoldmells pensioner jailed for sex attacks on three girls

A pensioner convicted of sex attacks on three girls was today jailed for 11 and a half years.

Robert Price was told by Judge Andrew Easteal that he poses a significant danger to young children.

The judge was told that since being convicted by a jury Price has continued to claim he is innocent.

Judge Easteal, passing sentence, told Price "You have had neither the courage nor the dignity to admit what you have done.

"In my judgement you are a real danger. You pose a real risk of causing serious harm to young children especially young girls. You are without remorse.

"The harm and damage you have caused by this abuse is impossible to measure and is unlikely to ever fully heal for any of your three victims. You abused these girls for your own pleasure and with no regard to the effect and impact your abuse would have on them."

Price ,74, of Lyndhurst Estate, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, was convicted by the jury of three charges of sexual assault of a girl who was less than seven years old at the time. He was also convicted of two further charges of sexual assault involving two different teenage girls. The offences were spread over a number of years between 2004 and 2017.

Siward James-Moore, in mitigation, said that Price's health is fragile and he is on medication.

"He is of previous good character. It was positive good character and not just a lack of convictions. He is a very community-minded man."