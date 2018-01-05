Ingoldmells paedophile, who had been jailed twice before for sexual assaults on boys, 'a danger to teenage boys' court hears

A paedophile who sexually abused a 13 year old was today, Friday, given a 14 year jail sentence after being described by a judge as a danger to teenage boys.

Mark Heyes, 51, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, who had twice previously been jailed for sexual assaults on boys, targeted his victim after the lad advertised items for sale on an internet site.

Recorder Martin Hurst, passing sentence at Lincoln Crown Court, told Heyes "In my judgement you are a determined, persistent, guileful, cynical and predatory paedophile.

"You have shown no remorse and you have shown no regret.

"You have shown no insight into the offences you commit or of the risk you pose to boys.

"It is perfectly plain to me that you pose a very significant danger in the future to young teenage boys."

Heyes was given a nine year custodial sentence with a five year licence extension. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He admitted causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two charges of breach of a previous sexual offences prevention order and a further two charges of failing to notify the authorities of details as required as part of his sex offenders' registration.

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, said that Heyes turned up at the home of his victim in March 2017 in response to an advert placed by the boy to sell toy cars.

When Heyes arrived he found the boy had other items for sale. In discussions that followed Heyes offered the lad a job but was told by the boy's step-mother that it was inappropriate because of his age.

Later a family member contacted Heyes warning him not to make further contact with the boy.

Soon afterwards the boy's family became aware he suddenly had a lot more money than he should have and then it was discovered the lad had offered a friend the chance to earn money from sexual encounters.

Police were contacted and investigations revealed that Heyes met up with the 13 year old. The first time he took him to woods. On another occasion he took the boy to his home at Ingoldmells and forced him to perform a sexual act paying him £50.

Miss Harrison said "There was planning and there was grooming. There was also, to a degree, threats."

She added that Heyes was at the time being monitored by the authorities because of his previous offences but managed to conceal the fact that he had moved from Bradford to Ingoldmells.

The court was told that Hayes was convicted of gross indecency with a child in 1987 and then in 1993 was jailed for three years at Bradford Crown Court for indecent assaults on a young boy.

He was subsequently jailed for five years in 1996 for child abduction and received a further three years at Sheffield Crown Court in 2003 for indecent assault on a boy. Then in 2012 he was jailed for 30 months at Derby Crown Court for breach of a sexual offences prevention order.

Thomas Stanway, in mitigation, said that Heyes had not been looking for contact with young boys and only realised the latest victim's age when he met him.

After the case an NSPCC spokesman said: “Heyes is a dangerous individual who targeted a young boy to carry out sickening abuse.

“This is yet another example of predatory offenders using the internet to abuse children. It is therefore vital that parents speak to their children about these dangers and about how to stay safe online.

“Online safety is one of the biggest child protection challenges we face and law enforcement, government and web providers must do more to protect young people using the internet.

“Vital information for parents about how grooming happens and how to talk about difficult topics with their children is available on the NSPCC’s website.”

Any adult seeking advice and wanting to report concerns can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 for free and in confidence.

Childline is there 24/7 for children and young people wanting to speak to a trained counsellor free and confidentially on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk.