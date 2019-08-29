Ingoldmells landlady who was banned from driving 'had good intentions' when she drove daughter's car

A guest house landlady from Ingoldmells had 'thoughtless good intentions' when she drove her daughter's car, despite being under a driving ban until she passed an extended driving test and having been drinking alcohol, a court has been told.

Julie Catherine Young, 61, of Sea Lane, admitted driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and without insurance, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police saw her drive a Mercedes A180 car out of a pub car park in Sea Lane at 1.30am on July 21, then travel for about 100 yards to her home where she pulled in and parked the car.

He said she provided a positive breath test and was arrested giving a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

The court was told Young was banned from driving for an excess alcohol offence in 2009 and was told she could not drive again until she had passed an extended test, which she never did.

In mitigation, Michael Pace said that Young who runs a guest house, had had 'thoughtless good intentions'.

He said she believed that when her driving ban 'was over, it was over' and she had chosen not to take the test and not to drive again.

However, Young had gone out for a meal with her daughter and had persuaded her to take a taxi and leave her car and then had driven the car the 100 yards to her own home for safekeeping as her daughter had had a car stolen only a few weeks before.

“She thought she had a provisional driving licence at least,” said Mr Pace.

Banning her from driving for 22 months, the magistrates commented that this was her fourth conviction for driving with excess alcohol.

Young was also fined a total of £735 and ordered to pay £123 in costs and charges.