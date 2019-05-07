‘House looked like bomb had hit it’: Plea after burglary in Skegness

A Skegness man is appealing for help after a treasured family heirloom was stolen in a burglary.

Market trader Michael Moody said burglars entered his home in Scarbrough Avenue – affectionately known as the ‘Teddy Bear’ house because of the shape of the hedge – in the early hours of Friday morning.

He said: “Two or more burglars broke into our house at 2am with tools, turning the place over.

“They have lifted floor boards and emptied every single drawer and cupboard.

“Every part of the house is wrecked – it’s like a bomb has hit it.”

During the burglary, a two foot tall safe was moved downstairs from a bedroom. “It must have taken some time to open,” said Mr Moody. “There wasn’t any real money in – at this stage in our lives we pretty much put every penny we’ve got into trying to build a future.”

In addition to the damage to the property, Mr Moody says he is devasted that “irreplaceable family heirlooms and jewellery” were taken.

“There was a gold necklace with the words ‘1/2 oz’ written on it that my father gave my mum when I was born and she gave me, along with a mug given to her mum when she was born, just before she died.

“I just wished I’d been there with my boys (pet Alsation dogs).”

Mr Moody is reaching out to the public to help “stand up to the scumbags that would rob any of us at any time”.

He said he has been humbled by the amount of support he has received from the public, including offers of meals and a room in a hotel of it is difficult to stay at the house.

“People have been amazing – I am determined to find out who is responsible for this,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 or message Mr Moody on Facebook.