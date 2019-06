Police are seeking help to locate a man who failed to return to HMP North Sea Camp.

Brian McBride, 52, was on a work placement in the Boston area yesterday (Tuesday.

The man is described as white, with grey short hair, an oval face, brown eyes and was clean shaven. He is of heavy build and about 5'10" tall.

If you can help please call 101 and quote incident 221 of 25th June