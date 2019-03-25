Harry Potter and Star War actor charged over indecent exposure in Ingoldmells arcade

An actor who starred in hit Harry Potter and Star Wars movies has been charged with exposing himself in an amusement arcade while dressed as a jockey.

Nicholas Read, 48, who played a Gringotts goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is accused of committing an act of outraging public decency.

It comes after police received a report that a man dressed as a jockey walked into an Ingoldmells arcade, before pulling down his trousers and exposing himself on March 2.

The 4ft 5in actor, who also played an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return to the Jedi, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates, Lincs., on March 29.