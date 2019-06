Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image after the theft of groceries and tobacco in Skegness.

The incident took place at the Lincolnshire Co-op store, Evens, in Roman Bank, on June 5.

The man is described as in his 40s and wearing a white T-shirt, yellow high vis vest and jeans.

Anyone who knows this man is or can help with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 65 of June 5.