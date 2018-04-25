Grantham-based CCTV operators recognised for keeping South Kesteven safe

Dedicated work by two of South Kesteven District Council’s CCTV operators has been recognised with awards from Lincolnshire Police.

Kevin Taylor and Neil Flear each received commendations in a ceremony at Police Headquarters, Nettleham.

SKDC’s CCTV control room opened in Grantham in 1997, and Kevin has been an operator there since the start. Neil joined the team the following year.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley, Area Commander (West) told them: “Over this last year your excellent work has resulted in the identification of suspects for a series of thefts from motor vehicle offences, leading to timely arrests and the recovery of property.

“You have also spotted stolen and suspicious vehicles wanted by the police, again leading to a number of arrests, recovery of property and disruption to wider criminal behaviour.

“I would like to thank you for the professionalism and exceptional skills that you demonstrate on a daily basis.”

Kevin said: “We did not realise how prestigious the award was. We are the first two CCTV control room operators to receive a commendation. It is great to be recognised for what we do.

“I don’t think people realise how in-depth and how busy the CCTV control room gets.”

Neil said: “We work hand-in-hand with the police, Health and Safety Executive, Social Services and Trading Standards. It is interesting because we deal with lots of different incidents. No two days are the same. We are protecting people and protecting property.”

SKDC Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Our CCTV operation plays a key role in helping keep people safe in South Kesteven. The commendations for Kevin and Neil are a well-deserved tribute to their dedication to that task.

“SKDC monitors public space CCTV cameras, watching out for criminality, and checking on people’s general safety and well-being, to make South Kesteven a safer place to be.”

The control room operates 24/7 and deals with up to 3,000 incidents a year, which involve around 750 arrests.

Images come in from Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and Deeping St. James. Incidents include public disorder, vehicle crime, shop theft and missing persons.

When operators spot anything untoward they contact the police, asking them to respond. If an arrest is made the police may then request CCTV images as evidence.

The operators are licensed and trained and all sign a strict confidentiality agreement and adhere to a code of practice.