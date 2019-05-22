Four buggies stolen from golf club in Skegness

Residents are urged to keep on the lookout after four buggies were stolen from a golf course in Skegness.

The incident took place overnight at the North Shore Golf Club course.

Three buggies were found abandoned on the course with their batteries stolen.

The fourth has not being found and it is believed this one was used to carry the batteries away from the course.

If anyone has seen this buggy either today or indeed overnight in the Roman Bank area alongside the course, please call the police quoting incident number 45 of May 22.