Former addict gets suspended sentence for role in heroin deal

News from the courts

Ashley Johnson, 33, was hooked on the Class A drug and sleeping on the streets of Skegness when he acted as a "conduit" for two small heroin deals.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Johnson was hoping to make a very small personal gain when he introduced a buyer to another dealer further up the chain.

Johnson was arrested as part of a police investigation in to the supply of heroin in Skegness during the summer of 2017.

Seven people involved in the drugs conspiracy have already been jailed for a total of 23 years.

The court heard Johnson was the victim of an attack with a hammer after others involved in the conspiracy wrongly believed he had knowingly provided information to the police.

But Andrew Peat, prosecuting, made it clear that the accusation made to Johnson that he was a "grass" was wrong.

Johnson, 33, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of supply over a four day period.

He was given a three month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him "You were at the time of this in the grip of an addiction.

"I accept that you are trying to turn your life around and it is not easy."

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, said Johnson had been a helpless heroin addict living on the streets of Skegness but was now clear of drugs and living in a different area.

The court heard Johnson was also trying to free himself of an alcohol addiction and now has a settled partner who is expecting their first child.

"He is a completely different person from that of 2017," Mr Cranmer-Brown added.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said Johnson also had to live with the fear that he had been wrongly accused of being a "grass."