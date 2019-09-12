Five-star award for equestrian centre near Spilsby

Hundleby Equestrian Centre is riding high after being awarded a five-star, three-year licence to operate as a school.

The centre near Spilsby has received the licence under DEFRA’s more-stringent regulatory process, introduced in 2018.

Hundleby Equestrian Centre offers riding lessons to anyone aged twoupwards

This recognises the efforts made by Hundleby Equestrian Centre to offer the highest standards of equine care, for both its livery clients’, riding school horses and ponies, quality of facilities and tuition.

It also fits perfectly with Hundley Equestrian Centre’s long-term aim of establishing itself as the riding school of choice in and around Spilsby.

Sian Lovatt, of the centre, said; “I am absolutely over the moon that the assessors have concluded that we provide a gold-standard, five-star care and facilities. Because we have been awarded 5 stars it means we also get a three-year licence as opposed to the usual one year, which means we can continue to offer what we feel is the best equine care and riding tuition available in the area while developing new and exciting activities.”

The new Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals (England) Regulations 2018 came into effect in October last year and were designed to replace a variety of systems used to license animal businesses, some of which had been in place for 50 years.

One of the five key areas is equine business and the new regulations include a series of more stringent care and welfare criteria than previously.

These now cover such areas as the quality and size of animal shelter and grazing; the qualifications, experience and knowledge of staff; animal health and well-being; and procedures, risk assessments and the myriad of other legal requirements necessary.

Businesses are rated with a star system, out of five, which easily allows customers to recognise the standards of welfare at a particular establishment.

Hundleby Equestrian Centre offers riding lessons to anyone aged two upwards, whether they are an established rider or complete beginner.

Alongside the usual riding lessons, they also regulated by the Pony Club and offer set Pony Club sessions weekly.

They also offer Tot mornings, hacks, pony care sessions as well as livery to those who have their own horses.

Sian said; “This five-star rating is the result of years of hard-work.

"In the last 18-months I have taken over the running of the yard from my parents as well as working full-time and am delighted to have been awarded five-stars at the first opportunity.

"We could not have achieved this level of certification without our fantastic yard staff, who oversee the day-to-day running of the yard whilst I am away with work.

"I have exciting plans over the next 12 months to grow the yard and am excited to see the business grow.”

For further information on riding lessons, call Sian on 07584 047340