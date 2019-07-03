Find out about the latest scams in Skegness and Chapel St Leonards

Two police surgeries offering crime prevention advice are being held in Skegness.and Chapel St Leonards this week.

The opportunity to share your concerns with Neighbourhood Police Team members starts tomorrow (Thursday) at the Store House in North Parade, Skegness, from 10am and 12noon.

Then on Friday there will be another surgery from 10am and 12noon at the COOP, in The Green, Chapel St Leonards.

A member of the local NPT will be offering crime prevention information, along with free property marking packs for the home, bikes and caravans.

Other information will be available on cold calling, scams, internet and social media.

Immobilise Micro Chips for bikes along with cycle passports can be bought for f £6 each.

A smalls selection of hi-vis and reflective items, purse bells and mobile phone safety harnesses are also on sale for a small charge.