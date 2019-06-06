Family release picture of woman murdered in Ingoldmells

The family of 64-year-old Linda Treeby who was murdered Ingoldmells have released a photograph of her.

Ms Treeby, from Nottingham, died following an incident at Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells last Wednesday.

She was found with serious injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Sadly, Ms Treeby died shortly afterwards.

Andrew Philip Highton, 50, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, was accused of the murder of Linda Treeby and remanded in custody when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.

Highton, wearing a grey sweat shirt and grey jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on July 1 and set a provisional trial date of November 18.

Highton made no application for bail.

In naming the victim, a statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “Her family have requested privacy at this time.”

A Home Office post mortem has been carried out to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting Incident 447 of May 29.