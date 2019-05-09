Fake goods worth thousands seized in Skegness and Ingoldmells

Thousands of counterfeit intems have been seized after a six-hour raid at two locations in the Skegness area.

The items including clothing, footwear and bedding were uncovered by Lincolnshire Trading Standards, Lincolnshire Police, Wagtails, ADIDAS and other members of the Anti-Counterfeit Group.

Fake ADIDAS, Nike, Timberland, UGG and Balenciaga items were found amongst the haul, which filled a 20ft freight container.

Officers seized the goods after raiding an industrial unit on Burgh Road, Skegness and Fantasy Island, Skegness.

Andy Wright, Principal Trading Standards Officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Traders who sell fake goods are cheating the public out of money and genuine retailers out of business.

“We have a duty to protect people against this type of fraud. Amongst the goods seized were large quantities of NIKE and ADIDAS trainers. We know that these types of counterfeit goods are sold at prices close to that of the genuine product, but nowhere near the quality”

“With the help of the public we work with the Police to track down these bogus sellers and seize the counterfeit goods.”

“We’re pleased with the result and investigations are now ongoing. We’d encourage anyone who may have information to call 08454 04 05 06 anonymously.”

“We know that majority of people buying fake designer handbag or trainers think it’s just a great way to get something desirable on the cheap. Many people see the sellers as Del Boy and Rodney type characters. In fact nothing could be further from the truth. Serious Organised Crime Groups are involved in trading counterfeit goods. These groups will often be involved in People Trafficking, Modern Day Slavery, Drug trafficking and other serious offences. Serious organised crime gangs will exploit every avenue in human misery to make money.”

For more information on the work Trading Standards does, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk



