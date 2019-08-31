'Excessive speeder' in Skegness was over drink-drive limit

A Skegness man caught driving at 'excessive speed' was over the alcohol drink driving limit, a court has heard.

Ashley Martin Bates, 27, of Albany Road, who admitted the offence at Boston Magistrates Court, was said to have been driving a Vauxhall Astra Burgh Road in Skegness at 10pm on July 21.

Prosecutor Jim Clare said a breath test reading was 55 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Philippa Chatterton, mitigating, said he had gone out for a few drinks and had made the mistake of thinking he would be OK to drive home.

He was banned from driving for 12 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 12 weeks.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.