Eight reports of police impersonation fraud in just two hours today

Lincolnshire Police have received eight reports of police impersonation fraud in two hours, the force has revealed.

Police say the fraudsters are targeting elderly and vulnerable members of the public.

This offence involves victims being told to purchase high value goods, or to withdraw large amounts of cash to hand over to a police officer who will visit their address to collect it, at a later time.

The fraudsters allege the goods or the money are counterfeit items.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that the Police would never ask anyone to do this.

“Experience tells us that fraudsters will hit an area repeatedly in a short space of time so further attempts could be imminent.

“We are asking people to make their elderly family members aware of this scam, and to raise as much awareness as possible.”

If you have been contacted by anyone claiming to be a police officer who is asking you to buy goods or hand over cash, or would like to report anything of this nature to authorities, call 101 and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.

Calls received today (Friday, May 4) by the Lincolnshire Police force control came from:

• Sudbrooke: 11.45 am

• North Hykeham: 12.14pm

• Scothern: 12.21 pm

• Stow: 12.27 pm

• Lincoln: 12.41 pm

• Potterhanworth: 12.47 pm

• Heighington: 12.48 pm

• Lincoln: 12.55 pm