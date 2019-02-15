Drugged up driver had no licence or insurance

When police checked a car they discovered a strong smell of cannabis and also that the driver did not have a driving licence or insurance to drive the vehicle, a court has heard.

Ryan Leslie Jones, 31, of Thames Crescent, Hogsthorpe admitted driving under the influence of drugs, a well as the document offences, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The magistrates heard that he was stopped on September 16 in Chapel St Leonards and following a drugs wipe, was found to have 5.8mg of cannabis in his system,the legal limit being two.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Jones did have a provisional driving licence but had been a passenger in the car which belonged to his partner, but she had started suffering from a migraine and had asked him to drive.

She said he had smoked cannabis earlier in the evening and at that time had no intention of driving anywhere.

Jones was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a fine of £48 and costs and charges of £115.

His partner, Joanne Johnson, 45, of Thames Street, admitted permitting the use of her car without insurance and was fined £160 and £115 in costs and charges.