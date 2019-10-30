Drug driver from Skegness is banned

A Skegness man has been told that he 'shouldn't have been anywhere near a car' after testing positive for cannabis when he was driving.

Mark Ward, 25, of Grunnill Close, admitted driving under the influence of drugs when he appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how he had been stopped on May 19 in Spilsby Road at Skendleby because he was driving at an excessive speed, and gave a positive drugs wipe which later revealed he had 3.8 milligrams of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limit being 2.

District Judge Peter Veits told him that he should have known that if he smoked cannabis 'you shouldn't be anywhere near a car'.

Ward was fined £200 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.

He was banned from driving for a year.