Driving ban to have 'huge impact' on man from Croft

A driving ban will have a 'huge impact' on a Croft man who lives in a 'very rural area' with no public transport, a court has been told.

Ian Robinson, 60, of Croft Marsh near Skegness had admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

The court had heard that following an anonymous telephone call, the police stopped Robinson driving a Ford Focus on the afternoon of July 20 in Burgh le Marsh and he admitted he had been drinking.

Prosecutor Jim Clare said the reading was 40 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said the mandatory driving ban would have a huge impact on him as there was no public transport where he lived.

Robinson was banned from driving for a year but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by three months.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.