Driver from Chapel St Leonards who used cannabis as painkiller is banned

A Chapel St Leonards man arrested for driving with cannabis in his system, took it as a painkiller, a court has been told.

Jay James Frazier, 29, of Well Vale Drive, admitted driving his Vauxhall Corsa car with 8.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre in his bloodstream the legal limit being two, when he appeared

at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Frazier was stopped by police in a routine traffic stop in Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby at 7pm on April 6 and was given a drugs wipe because there was smell of cannabis in the car. Mitigating, Carrie Simson said Frazier smoked cannabis at night time because he suffered from sciatica and the morphine patches he had been prescribed did not work anymore.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.