Drink driver in Skegness 'lucky to be alive'

A Skegness man was 'lucky to be alive' after being thrown from his car when he crashed down the embankment on Roman Bank while under the influence of alcohol.

A court heard how at just before midnight on April 9, 20 year old Jack Casterton of Seathorne Crescent was thrown from his Vauxhall Corsa, after he crashed down the embankment and into a tree with such force that the engine was separated from the car.

Shelley Wilson, prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court said police found Casterton on the ground, clearly injured, and he was taken to hospital where he provided a blood sample which showed a reading of 92 milligrammes of alcohol in his blood, the legal limit being 80.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Casterton had no previous convictions and had been shaken up by the accident and had not driven since.

Banning him from driving for 16 months, District Judge Peter Veits said he was 'lucky to be alive' and that it was 'lucky no-one was walking past the tree at the time'.

Casterton was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.

He was offered a drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by four months.