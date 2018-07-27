Doorman assaulted outside nightclub in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported assault outside a nightclub in Skegness.

At approximately 1:10am, on Sunday July 22, outside the Yates Bar on Grand Parade, there was a reported assault on a doorman.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area outside the nightclub at this time to get in touch.

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference (31 of 22 July) in the subject box, or call 101 quoting reference number 31 of 22 July;

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org