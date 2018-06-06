Don’t let your bike be an easy target this summer

Cyclists who are eager to make the most of the summer weather are being urged to lock their bicycles securely.

Last summer 44 bikes were stolen from Lincoln city centre alone, compared with 38 in 2016.

One of the bike bands. EMN-180606-111929001

The majority of these thefts took place in public places.

Lincolnshire Police have teamed up with Halfords to raise awareness of the issue and remind cyclists of how they can protect their bikes.

Sally Picker, Crime Reduction Tactical Advisor for Lincolnshire Police says: “Having your bike stolen at any time of the year is incredibly frustrating and typically we see more thefts over the summer months when people want to use them the most.

“If you leave your bike in the city centre between June 4 and July 13, it is likely you will find a paper band attached to it signposting owners to useful tips on cycle security.

“You can enter a free prize draw to win £100 to spend on cycle accessories, courtesy of Halfords.

“If you have already have one of our tags on your bike, please leave it on until the middle of July so we know not to issue you with another.”

A winner will be selected within 28 days of the closing date (August 10).

If you have had a bicycle stolen or think you have seen one being stolen, call 101 – the police non-emergency number.

A new facility has been installed to improve cycle security and public access to St Marks shopping centre and Lincoln city centre.

Five car parking spaces have been removed, making way for a two tier cycle storage system for up to 104 bicycles - with easy street access from the lower level car park just inside the main entrance.

The project has been joint funded by St Marks and Access Lincoln in a commitment to ongoing improvements to public cycling infrastructure and services.