Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him

Police believe a man captured on CCTV may be able to help them with an investigation into a theft in Skegness.

The man - described as white, with dark hair and wearing a black jacket and dark coloured trousers - took an item from the freezers at Heron Foods, Lumley Road, on Sunday, April 7, and then left the store without paying.

Anyone who can help is asked to call polixce on 101, quoting Incident 96 of April 8.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line or call the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.