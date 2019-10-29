COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Bryden Donovan, 23, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. £120 fine. To pay compensation of £50. Victim surcharge £32. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a door to the value of £100 belonging to a second person, with intent or by being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged. To pay compensation of £50.

CHILDREN

Michael Patton, 30, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, took a child under the age of 16 so as to remove them from a person having lawful control of them. Committed to prison for six months. £122 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, attempted to take a child under the age of 16 so as to remove them from a person having lawful control of them. Committed to prison for six months to run consecutive to the other term. At Skegness, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby; and committed assault by beating – two counts. No separate penalties.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Christopher Hill, 46, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, damaged glazing to the value of £178.60 belonging to Longhurst Housing Association, with intent or by being reckless as to whether it was damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £178.60. Victim surcharge £20. To pay costs of £50.

DRINK DRIVING

Richard Harris, 34, of Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at the Yarborough Hotel, Grimsby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/AND OR MOT

Ryan Kirk, 36, of Shireland Road, Smethwick, Sandwell. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, drove without a tax certificate, and when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the front or the rear of the vehicle in the prescribed manner. No separate penalties.

Piotr Konkel, 37, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING

Shane Hickey, 19, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield. At Skegness, from the A158 into Southview Leisure Park, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug namely delta-0-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled five micrograms per litre. Legal limit is 2mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, from the A158 into Southview Leisure Park, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Ian Osborn, 52, of Elliot Way, Chapel St Leonards. At Alford, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Community order made. Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Alford, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. Community order made, as above. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Vincent Hodges, 29, Convamore Road, Grimsby. At Skegness, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £333 fine. £33 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

IN CHARGE OF A VEHICLE ...

Paul Knight, 52, of Barsby Close, Atherstone, Warwickshire. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, were in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. At Skegness, on the same date, behaved in an indecent manner, namely made continued threats of violence towards a police constable and their family and then tried to assault the police constable in custody at Skegness Police Station. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £50.

THEFT

Janice Mawby, 63, of The Esplande, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, between August 2018 and February 2019, stole cash to the value of £1,567.56 from The Heart Link Children’s Charity. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. To pay compensation of £1,567.56. £85 costs.