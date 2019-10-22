COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Charlotte McCann, 33, of Camwood Crescent, Lincoln. At Ingoldmells, assaulted another. £40 fine. To pay compensation of £50. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Lewis Hughes, 28, of Lady Matildas Drive, Winthorpe. At Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. £60 fine. To pay compensation of £50. At Skegness, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine. To pay compensation of £50.

DRINK DRIVING

Jack Casterton, 20, of Seathorne Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 92 milligrames in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Steven Scott, 34, of Deedmore Road, Coventry. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £40 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £80 fine.

Thomas Dalton, 28, of Bideford Close, Wigston, Leicestershire. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made. Programme Requirement. Drink Impaired Drivers Programme. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 54 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove while disqualified from driving. Community order made, as above. Driving Record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Richard Burrows, 36, of Rutland Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Scarborough Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Scarborough Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Nicole Lawton, 26, of Alma Place, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Almanac Avenue, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Craig Turner, 26, of West View Crescent, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRUG DRIVING

Jaden Smith, 19, of Fettledine Road, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. At Skegness, in Scarborough Avenue, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 3.5 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £253 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

FAILED TO STOP after accident

John Grant, 73, of Oak Close, Louth. At Alford, in Main Road, as a driver, after being involved in an accident whereby damaged was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Alford, in Main Road, after being involved in an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours; and drove without due care and attention. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

FALSE STATEMENT

Paul Dudley, 48, of Barton Road, Wainfleet. At Lincolnshire, on or about a date in September 2016, with a view to obtaining for himself a benefit, advantage, or other payment, namely Carers Allowance, dishonestly made a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) which was false, namely, full and accurate details of his income. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Lincolnshire, between dates in February 2017 and September of that year, dishonestly failed to promptly notify the DWP of a change in circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely full and accurate details on his income; and on two different dates in the same months, committed the same offence in relation to Income Support. In each case, community order made, as above.

RESISTED POLICE

Jeanette Walton, 58, of Sunningdale Drive, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Chapel St Leonards, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty – two counts. Fines totalling £140. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, in The Green, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

RESTRAINING ORDER

Anthony Robertson, 29, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, contacted a person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. £80 fine. At Ingoldmells, on a later date, damaged a CCTV camera to the value of £200 belonging to Bec Ltd, with intent or being reckless as to whether it would be damaged. To pay compensation of £200. At Ingoldmells, on a later date still, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order imposed for the offences of assault. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks amended by extending the operational period from 18 to 24 months.