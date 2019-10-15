COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

BURGLARY

Chelsea Collingwood, 24, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely the Spar Shop, stole therein items of unknown value. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Christopher Rhodes, 43, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, damaged a car to the value of £200 belonging to another, with intent or by being reckless as to whether such property was damaged. To pay compensation of £200.

DRINK DRIVINF

Kevin Coles, 38, of Middlemarsh Road, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, in Butlin Close, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Dominik Nowak, 32, of Ullock Walk, Middleton, Manchester. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £420 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Walters, 27, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 105 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Anne Looker, 59, of Fen Road, East Kirkby. At High Toynton, in Horncastle Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Austin, 33, of Oaks Fold Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Emily Delderfield, 40, of Lady Matildas Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Cavendish Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Ormerod, 53, of Butler Street, Blackpool. At Burgh le Marsh, in Station Road, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Burgh le Marsh, in Station Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Johnathan Smith, 53, The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Samantha Johnson, 52, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Brunswick Drive, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE

Tomasz Galecki, 40, of The Lane, Amsworth, Nottingham. At Skegness Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle failed to provide when required a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. £430 fine. £43 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Sea View Pullover, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

MISCELLANEOUS MOTORING

Scott Peers, 29, of Buckingham Road, Town Fields, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, after being involved in an accident as a driver, whereby damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, namely a small brick wall, failed to stop, and having not given his name or address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case, within 24 hours. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, drove without due care and attention, without insurance, and otherwise in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed. At Whitby, in Ugthorpe Road, on a later date, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 2.4 microgrames per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Whitby, in Ugthorpe Road, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER

Eric Longstaffe, 55, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £21 victim surcharge.

THEFT

Desmond Scott, 55, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Winthorpe, stole bottles of gin, whiskey, and wine to the value of £185.50 from Spar. To pay compensation of £185. At Winthorpe, on the same day, stole two bottle of gin to the value of £39.98 from Spar. To pay compensation of £39.98. At Skegness, on a later date, stole eight steaks and four ducks to the value of £44 from Heron Foods. To pay compensation of £44. To pay compensation of £44. At Skegness, on the following day, stole 22 packs of prawns, four steaks, and one duck to the value of £59.46 from Heron Foods. To pay compensation of £59.46.

Wayne Girvan, 42, of North Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.