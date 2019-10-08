COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Oliver Cox, 19, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, damaged a car window to an unknown value belonging to another with intent or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged. To pay compensation of £200. £50 costs.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Sabina Adamova, 25, of Hart Cottage Avenue, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Ingoldmells Road, drove without insurance. £270 fine. To pay compensation of £350. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Burgh le Marsh, in Ingoldmells Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without due care and attention. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed. At Burgh le Marsh, as a driver who was alleged to have committed an offence, refused to give her name and address when required. No separate penalty.

Yordan Kaptiev, 28, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. To pay costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrew Harcup, 53, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daryl Hunt, 36, of Parsons Lane, Alford. At Alford, in Beechings Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed.

Jamie Robinson, 24, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Chapel St Leonards, in Landseer Avenue, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Shane Morgan, 21, of Halton Road, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove without insurance. £219 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS

Steven Shepherd, 57, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Skegness, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Michael Holmes, 40, of Brun Balderston Close, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Scampton Way, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 13 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

William McEvoy, 37, of Fold Hill, Friskney. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence from 2017 by failing to attend as instructed for his unpaid work sessions. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: at Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, on the same date in 2017, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; at Rochford, in Essex, on a date in 2016, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty; and, in Essex, on the same date, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a car for the use of himself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle. In each case, suspended sentence of imprisonment of eight weeks implemented to run concurrently to other terms. For failure to comply with the requirements of a community order and a disregard for court orders, committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrently to other terms.

HANDLING

Darrell Cousins, 44, of London Road, King’s Lynn. At Addlethorpe, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal, or realisation of stolen goods, namely a Bailey Senator Arizona caravan to the value of £4,500, by or for the benefit of another person, or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing them to be stolen. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge.

MISC. MOTORING

Jonathan Milbourne, 41, or Barent Walk, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Anchor Lane, drove when not every rear position lamp was in good working order, in that both brake lights were not working. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Ethan Eldred, 24, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, had in his possession five small plastic wraps of herbal cannabis leaf – a class B drug. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Herbal cannabis leaf to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for an offense of Class B possession. No action taken on breach.

THEFT

Alan Woods, 30, of Waddington Way, Skegness. At Wrangle, stole a van to the value of about £6,000. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay compensation of £3,700. £20 victim surcharge. £280 costs