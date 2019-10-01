COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Richard Ranyard, 27, of St Michaels Lane, Wainfleet St Mary. At Skegness assaulted another, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. £122 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug, and a quantity of cannabis bush – a class B drug. No separate penalties. Cocaine and cannabis bush to be forfeited and destroyed. At Skegness, on the same date, contacted the assault complainant, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 20 weeks to run concurrently to other terms. At Skegness, on the same date, assaulted a second person by beating them. Committed to prison for six weeks to run consecutive to other terms.

Bridget O’Donnell, of Old Maidstone Road, Sidcup, Bromley. At Ingoldmells, assaulted a police consable acting in the exercise of their function as an emergency worker. £250 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, assaulted a police sergeant and a second police constable acting in the exercise of their functions as emergency workers and, in Sea Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalties.

Kenneth Beaumont, 50, of North Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Restraining order made. £122 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY

Nathan Budgen, 25, of St Bartholomews Square, Eastoft, Scunthorpe. At Skegness, entered a building, namely Chatsworth Hotel, in North Parade, as a trespasser and stole therein alcohol to the value of £179.50. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. To pay compensation of £179. At Lincoln, on a later date, entered part of a building, namely Bus Station Cafe, as a trespasser and therein stole money from the till and tip jar, a bottle of vodka, and caused damage to a value of at least £145. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £373.

DRINK DRIVING

Lee Farmer, 33, of Whittleford Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire. At Ingoldmells, in Chapel Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

David Silwood, 42, of Golding Place, Wisbech. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove without insurance. £160 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Patrick Hickey, 22, of Chalk Pit Lane, Candlesby, Spilsby. At Skegness, on the A158 Burgh Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, on the A158 Burgh Road, drove when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of the tread. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Scott Jackson, 32, of Franklin Way, Spilsby. At Boston, in South Parade, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Smith, 52, of The Square, Toynton All Saints, Spilsby. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK with child

Natalie Sherburn, 36, of Windermere Drive, Knottingley, Leeds. At Chapel St Leonards, were found drunk in a public place, namely in Sea Bank Road, while having the charge of a child under the age of seven. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, assaulted a special constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker, by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50. At Boston, on a later date, failed to surrender having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH TRAFFIC SIGN

Danielle Waite, 25, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Lincoln, in Pottergate, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a no entry sign. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances – exceptional hardship found. £116 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

FAILURE TO STOP

Wayne Smith, 39, of Beacon Hill, Birmingham. At Ingoldmells, as a driver on the A52, after being involved in an accident in which damaged was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, namely a wooden fence and lamppost, failed to stop. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT

Christopher Bradshaw, 34, of Windmills Lane, Alford. Between May 3 and 8, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another in that he posted five offensive messages about them to a Facebook page. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made. Restraining Order made. £200 fine. £85 costs.

Glynn Cohen, 22, of Church Lane, Sutton on Sea. At Alford, across two days in July, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another in that he sent numerous texts and rang her 144 times. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

PLANNING

Narayanasingham Tharaneetharan, of West Street, Alford. At Alford, in West Street, displayed an illuminated sign (two counts) and a blackened window without the consent of East Lindsey District Council or the Secretary of State. Fines totalling £2,500 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £699 costs.

THEFT

Sean Myers, 30, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, stole steak to the value of £60 from Marks & Spencer, and then on two subsequent dates meat to the value of £110 and steak to the value of £60 from the same business. In each case, committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrently to each other and other terms, suspended for 12 months. In each case, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation totalling £230. At Skegness, on dates spanning the thefts, entered Marks & Spencer which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on a later date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Committed to prison for one week to run concurrently to other terms, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for theft from a shop, attempted theft from a shop, and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Suspended sentence varied. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 24 months. Continuing requirements – Drug Rehabilitation Order and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Liam Robinson, 25, Vernon Road, Skegness. At Skegness, stole seven 15kg bottles of butane gas and three 5kg bottles of patio gas to the value of £411.18 belonging to Churchills Service Station. To pay compensation of £200. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on an earlier date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. To pay compensation of £50.

WEAPON

Luke Reed, 23, of Mill Road, Woodford, Kettering. At Skegness, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place, namely Tower Esplande, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster. £530 fine. £53 victim services. £85 costs. Order made to deprive defendant of his rights in relation to the knuckle duster.