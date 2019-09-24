COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Paul Bennett, 58, of Mill Lane, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Hogsthorpe, assaulted another by beating them. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Nicola Simpson, 24, of Johns Avenue, Lofthouse, Wakefield. At Ingoldmells, assaulted a police constable thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. To pay compensation of £200. £122 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, assaulted another police constable and a police sergeant, acting in the exercise of their functions as emergency workers, by beating them. For each, committed to prison for two months to run consecutively to the other term, suspended for 12 months. For each, Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. For each, to pay compensation of £100. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, wilfully obstructed the second police constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

Steven Heaps, 28, of Canal Lane, Wakefield. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, assaulted a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. To pay compensation of £100. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, in Anchor Lane, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrently to the other term, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. To pay compensation of £100. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, in Anchor Lane, were guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

Jade Ferguson, 26, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 25 days. To pay compensation of £100. At Skegness, on the same date, assaulted a police constable and a police sergeant, acting in the exercise of their functions as emergency workers, by beating them. In each case, community order made, as above. In each case, to pay compensation of £25.

Annette Ward, 48, of Westville Road, Thornton le Fen. At Skegness, assaulted a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker, by beating them. £80 fine. To pay compensation of £50. Richard Hutchinson, 37, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Lincoln, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Charlotte Smart, 39, of Martin Street, Leicester. At Skegness, assaulted a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker, by beating them. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them, up to a maximum of 20 days. To pay compensation of £50. £90 victim surcharge. At Skegness, assaulted a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker, by beating them. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £20. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of drunk and disorderly. No action taken on breach.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Nyle Miller, 23, of no fixed abode. At Burgh le Marsh, damaged an internal door in a caravan to an unknown value belonging to an another, with intent or by being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged. To pay compensation of £40. At Burgh le Marsh, on the following day, damaged a tap to an unknown value belonging to the same complainant, with intent or by being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged. To pay compensation of £40.

DRINK DRIVING

Laura Eyre, 37, of Goore Road, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £461. £46 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. No obligatory driving disqualification due to special reasons – escaping threat of immediate violence and short distance driven.

Jordan Faulkner, 27, of Back Lane, Firsby, Spilsby. At Halton Holegate, in Spilsby Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

Darren Smith, 52, of Uppingham Road, Leicester. At Ingoldmells, in Chapel Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £580 fine. £58 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, in Chapel Road, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties.

DRIVING WHILE USING MOBILE

Stephen Halliwell, 30, of Hadfield Crescent, Ashton Under Lyne, Tameside. At Skegness, in Sea Lane, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Rebecca Berry, 41, of Matt Pits Lane, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Roman bank, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Power, 31, of Parsons Lane, Alford. At Alford, in Parsons Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Alford, in Parsons Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Luci Simpson, 25, of Park Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tanya Stevens, 37, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Wainfleet, in Boston Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Wainfleet, in Boston Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Ashley Green, 28, of Norwich Road, Leicester. At Hogsthorpe, on the A52, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. At Hogsthorpe, on the A52, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

James Corney, 29, of Snow Close, Holdingham, Sleaford. At Skegness, on the A158, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Gemma Barker, 33, of Featherstone Drive, Leicester. At Skegness, in Church Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Nick Yost, 23, of no fixed abode, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £40 costs.

FAILED TO COMPLY – ROAD MARKINGS

Terry Shaw, 30, of Fodderdyke Bank, New Leake. At Toynton All Saints, in Main Road, failed to comply with the indication given by solid white line road markings. £66 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

OBSTRUCTED POLICE

Shaun Aver, 33, of Queensway, Bamber Bridge, Preston, Lancashire. At Skegness Police Station, wilfully obstructed a police sergeant in the execution of their duty. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. At Ingoldmells, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

WINDSCREEN CONDITION

Lee White, 33, of Vernon Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, drove when the front windscreen of the vehicle was not maintained in such condition that the vision of the driver was not obscured. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, drove when not every rear position lamp was in good working order. No separate penalty.