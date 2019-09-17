COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Scott Daley, 31, of Middle Hay View, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Ryan Bradbury, 23, c/o Sutton Road, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Lady Matilda Drive, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Lady Matilda Drive, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mark Powdrill, 38, of Wharncliffe Road, Loughborough. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Melissa Sparkes, 42, of Raithby Hill, Raithby, Spilsby. At Alford, on the B1373, drove without insurance. £128 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard Ranyard, 27, of St Michael’s Lane, Wainfleet St Mary. At Skegness, in Alma Avenue, drove without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Skegness, in Alma Avenue, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO NOTIFY

Paul Robinson, 55, of Conlie Close, Alford. At Alford, failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to Carer’s Allowance, namely that he was working and his earnings were above the prescribed levels – two counts, one relating to a period between November 24, 2014, and November 27, 2016; and one relating to period between March 13, 2017, and April 8, 2018. For both, discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

KNIFE

Ashley Pottinger, 39, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Scarborough Avenue, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement – offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 250 hours. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

OBSTRUCTED/RESISTED POLICE

Andrew Bilewicz, 42, of Grimston Road, Nottingham. At Ingoldmells, willfully obstructed a police constable in the executive of their duty. £70 fine. At Ingoldmells, resisted a police sergeant in the execution of their duty. £70 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

PUBLIC ORDER

Josh Hackney, 21, of Howarth Walk, Bridlington. At Ingoldmells, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and his conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness at the scene to fear for his personal safety. Committed to detention in a young offender institution for 12 weeks. £115 victim surcharge. £100 costs.

THEFT

Daniel Scoffield, 30, c/o Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in August, stole cheese to the value of £50.49 from Spar. Committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £50. At Skegness, on a later date in August, stole coffee and washing products to an unknown value from B&M. Committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £25. At Skegness, on the following day, stole meat to the value of £144 from Marks & Spencer. Committed to prison for three weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £72. At Skegness, on the following day, stole meat to the value of £60 from Marks & Spencer. Committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £30. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for offences of theft and one of handling. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. Eight suspended sentences of imprisonment of two weeks implemented, five to run consecutive to other terms, three to run concurrently. Overall length of sentence: 19 weeks.

Kerrie Smith, 29, c/o Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in August, stole coffe and washing products to an unknown value from B&M. Committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £25. At Skegness, on the following day, stole meat to the value of £144 from M&S. Committed to prison for three weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £72. At Skegness, on the following day, stole meat to the value of £60 from Marks & Spencer. Committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutive to other terms. To pay compensation of £30. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order made for offences of theft. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. Seven suspended sentences of two weeks implemented, six to run consecutive to other terms, one concurrently. Total sentence: 19 weeks.

WEAPON

Joshua Robertson, 20, of Shelthorpe Road, Loughborough. At Skegness, in Scarborough Road, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. Community order made. Thinking Skills Programme. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement – offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 40 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Defendant to be deprived of their rights in relation to the knuckleduster.

WINDSCREEN

Lee White, 33, of Vernon Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Park Avenue, drove when the percentage of visual transmission of light through the windscreen was less than required by law. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.