COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here is a register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts with a connection to the Skegness area.

ASSAULT

Philip Taysum, 47, of Elm Drive, Garden City Estate, Skegness. At Boston, in Revesby Avenue, assaulted a constable acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker by beating them. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50. £120 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Marie York, 28, of Bristow Crescent, Leicester. At Skegness, at the Promenade caravan site, assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker by beating them. £120 fine. At Skegness, damaged a body-worn video camera to a value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or by being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. To pay compensation of £150. At Skegness, on the Promenade caravan site, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

Zoe Rees, 26, of Winston Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, assaulted another. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100. £20 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Wayne Ridley, 34, of Jessop Street, Codnor, Ridpley, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

James McGarrigle, 38, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford, Nottinghamshire. At Ingoldmells, in Trunch Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, on the A52 Skegness Road, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENCE/INSURANCE/MOT

James Fosbrook, 26, of Mayfield Drive, Ingoldmells. At Louth, in Taverners Court, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Louth, in Taverners Courts, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Sarah Green, 37, of Small End, Friskney. At Horncastle, in Banavallum Gardens, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nur Adam, 24, of Ashby Road, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire. At Skegness, in Tower Esplanade, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Tower Esplanade, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Anne Torrence, 56, of Skegness Road, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Chapel Road, drove without insurance. £180 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Chapel Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Chapel Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £60 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Sean Webster, 34, of The Sidings, Sutton on Sea. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Stephen Smith, 37, of Monks Road, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Park Avenue, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £173 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Barrington Azille, 36, of Rimsdale Close, Derby. At Skegness, had in his possession 1.14g of diamorphine – a class A drug. £60 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Skegness, had in his possession 0.18g of cocaine – a class A drug. £60 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUG DRIVING

Craig Cunningham, 45, of Tower Road, Boston. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood equalled 65 microgams per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in his blood equalled 800 microgams per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

RESISTED A CONSTABLE

Jake Simpson, 30, of The Drive, Winthorpe, Skegness. At Lincoln, at West Parade Police Station, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. £166 fine. To pay compensation of £30. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.