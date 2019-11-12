COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Kieran Hallam, 22, of Witham Lodge, Skegness. At Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. £120 fine. To pay compensation of £50. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, damaged a door to the value of £100 belonging to another, with intent or being reckless as to whether it would be damaged. No separate penalty. To pay compensation of £50.

DRIVING WHILE USING HAND-HELD MOBILE TELEPHONE

David Ballard, 43, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Market Rasen, on the A631, drove a motor vehicle when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Darren Binch, 48, of Abbey Close, Skegness. At Baumber, on the A158 Main Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for nine months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Donna Burrell, 45, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Alford,on the A1104, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Hart, 37, of St Stephens Road, Nottingham. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Daniel Hough, 27, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard King, 43, of Waterside, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Alma Avenue, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Alma Avenue, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Sidney Smith, 67, Park Avenue, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire. At Winthorpe, in Winthorpe Avenue, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Winthorpe, in Winthorpe Avenue, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Coleen Wassell, 34, of St John’s Street, Wainfleet All Saints. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on two dates as instructed. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Order varied. New and varied requirement– Unpaid Work Requirement: 105 hours (five hours added for breach).

FRAUD

Natasha Richards, 36, of Tennyson Green, Skegness. At Skegness, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely that a delivery of a fireplace would be arranged, intending to make a gain of £90 for herself. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £90. £20 victim surcharge. £230 costs.

THEFT

Sharon Burgess, 47, of Coal Road, Whinmoor, Leeds. At Skegness, stole nine cans of corned beef to the value of £16 belonging to Asda. To pay compensation of £16. Breach of a conditional discharge order imposed for eight counts of theft. No action taken.

Daniel Austin, 33, of Oaks Fold Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, stole various meat products to the value of between £80 and £100 from Marks & Spencer. Committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £80. At Mablethorpe, on a second date, stole packets of cigarettes to the value of £17.40 from The Paper Rack. Committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £17.40. At Skegness, on a third date, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Roman Bank, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. At Lincoln, on a fourth date, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for one week to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing as instructed to attend a planned office appointment on two dates. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: 11 counts of shoplifting, one from October 2018 in Skegness, and 10 dating between September 2017 and December 2017, all in Louth, eight from Aldi, two from Bargain Buys, and one from Morrisons, with goods including deodorant, a laser distance measure, bottles of Amaretto, and a selfie light worth in total about £900; and two counts of failing to surrender, once in Boston, in May, and once in Lincoln, in July. In each case, committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. In all cases above, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Overall length of sentence: eight weeks.

Cherie Tattershall, 45, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, stole laundry detergent to the value of £30 from Home Bargains. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. Breach of a conditional discharge. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Skegness, stole toiletry items to the value of £58.11 from Home Bargains. £80 fine.