Concern over dangerous stolen drugs after break-in a Bupa in Skegness

Officers are appealing for information after Bupa Dental Care in Skegness was broken into at some point over the weekend.

It was discovered this morning, Monday June 11, that drugs and a blank prescription pad were stolen from the premises in Algitha Road.

Officers are concerned about a particular drug stolen (Midazolam Oromucosal) as uncontrolled use could be very dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number (60 of 11 June) in the subject box or call 101, quoting incident 60 of 11 June.