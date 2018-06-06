Concern growing for missing Skegness boy

Concern is growing for a teenage boy missing from Skegness.

Police are appealing to anyone who knows where 14-year-old Declan Cameron is, to get in touch.

Declan hasn’t been seen since yesterday, Tuesday June 5, and police are asking anyone who knows where he is to get in touch with them.

Declan is from, and has links to, Skegness.

If you know where Declan is, please email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 275 of 5 June in the subject box, or call 101, quoting incident 275 of 5 June.

Alternatively contact the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk