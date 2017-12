Detectives investigating a complex and lengthy fraud case in Skegness have issued CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The victim of the fraud case is an elderly resident of a care home in the town, who had money withdrawn from their bank account last March via ATM transactions and shop purchases.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone who thinks they know the identity of the man in the image is asked to call PC Gary Hill at Skegness CID through the 101 number