CCTV released following theft from Boots in Skegness

CCTV has been released of a woman as police believe she may be able to help with a Skegness theft investigation.

On June 9 a woman with dark, longer than shoulder length hair and sunglasses on top of her head, with a dark coloured leather effect cropped jacket, black skinny trousers and light coloured shoes, went into the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness, before taking £126 worth of cosmetic goods including false eyelashes and make up.

These were stored in her handbag.

If you recognise the woman in the picture, or know anything about this incident, please contact police by emialing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference (18000 2728 22) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference number 18000 2728 22