CCTV released after thief pulls knife on shop staff in Skegness

Police in Skegness are appealing for information into an attempted theft and possession of a knife offence.

On Sunday December 17, a man, described as being white, 6ft, medium build, wearing a grey cardigan with black markings, jeans, T-shirt, and with tattoos on top of both hands, entered the Oscars store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

The man took a coat and exited the store without paying. He was detained by the shop assistant, but the man got away after producing a flick knife.

Police need to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to help with enquiries.

Please call 101 and quote incident 257 of 17 December if you have any information.