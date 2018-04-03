CCTV released after theft of alcohol from Spilsby shop

Police are appealing to anyone who knows who these men are as officers believe that they may be able to help them with an investigation into a theft of alcohol.

At 4:45pm on March 24, two men entered the Sainsbury’s store on Boston Road, Spilsby, before taking a selection of alcohol products worth £200 from a display and heading out of the store.

Do you recognise these men

The first man was described as white, around 5ft 8, and described as wearing a dark green baseball hat, black trim glasses, dark blue hoodie, dark grey jogging bottoms and red and white trainers.

The second man was described as white, 5ft 8, and described as wearing a dark blue baseball cap, lime green jumper, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

If you saw anything, or know anything about the incident, or know the identities of the two men pictured, please contact police by emailing link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number (277 of 24 March) in the subject box.

Alternatively call police on 101, quoting incident number 277 of 24 March.