Police are appealing for information to identify the woman in this photograph, to help in an investigation following a theft in Skegness.

On June 5, several items were taken from the Home Bargains store at the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

If you recognise the person in the photograph, or have information, you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, please remember to put the reference number 18000258058 in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting reference 18000258058.