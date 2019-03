CCTV has been released on a man police want to speak to in connection with a theft in Skegness.

On Tuesday February 26 a man entered the Spar Store in Drummond Road, Skegness, and picked up a quantity of groceries and left without paying.

Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with this.

Call 101 quoting 410 of February 26 or email control@lincs.pnn.police.ukquoting incident number 410 of February 26 in the subject line.