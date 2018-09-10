CCTV released after theft from Skegness shop

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with a theft in Skegness.
On August 14, a man wearing a light blue Adidas top entered the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness, before taking two bottles of Miss Dior perfume from behind the till, valued at £62.
If you know who the man in the picture is, or believe you can help with the investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 18000385662.
Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000385662 in the subject box.