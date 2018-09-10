CCTV released after theft from Skegness shop

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with a theft in Skegness.

On August 14, a man wearing a light blue Adidas top entered the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness, before taking two bottles of Miss Dior perfume from behind the till, valued at £62.

Do you recognise this man?

If you know who the man in the picture is, or believe you can help with the investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 18000385662.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000385662 in the subject box.