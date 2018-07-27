CCTV released after theft from shop in Skegness

CCTV has been released of a man police believe may be able to assist with a theft investigation.

On July 7, a man, described as medium build, with light coloured short hair, and wearing a light coloured Adidas t-shirt and light coloured bottoms, entered the B&Q store on Heath Road, Skegness, before taking various tools, placing them on a trolley, and heading out of the store, believed to be via a fire exit.

If you know who the man in the picture is, or know anything about this incident, please contact police via email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000322805 in the subject box or call 101 quoting reference number 18000322805;

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org