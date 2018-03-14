CCTV released after high value theft from Skegness shop

CCTV has been released after thieves stole mobile phone worth £2,497 from a Skegness shop.

On Wednesday February 21, two men described as wearing light coloured clothing and baseball caps entered the O2 store on Lumley Road, Skegness. They were in the store for a total of seven seconds, and in that time they pulled three mobile phones from their fixed display and ran out of the store.

Do you recognise these men?

If anyone has any information about this incident, including if they have been offered a new iPhone in the last month and they are unsure where it came from, please contact police on 101.

Officers are also asking if anyone recognises the men pictured, as they may be able to help with police enquiries.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 239 of 21 February, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org