CCTV released after assault and theft on Skegness seafront

CCTV has today been released of two men following an assault and the theft of a motorbike in Skegness.

On 15 July, at approx 6am, the victim was walking with his bike near the beach promenade, Skegness, when they were approached by two men who assaulted the victim before taking their bike, and then riding off.

Do you recognise these men?

If you know anything about this incident, or recognise the men in the picture, please call police on 101 quoting incident 18000 331 256.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting 18000 331 256 in the subject title or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

