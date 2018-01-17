CCTV of woman released after series of thefts and threats in Skegness

Police in Skegness are appealing for help to identify this woman as she may be able to help with enquiries into a number of thefts and a public order incident.

On 20 December, a selection of CDs were taken from the Spa store on Burgh Road, Skegness. Threats were then made to staff who challenged a woman.

Do you recognise this woman?

On 2 January, a selection of dental products was taken from the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

On 3 January, alcohol was taken from the B&M store on Burgh Road, Skegness.

Police wish to speak with the woman pictured as they believe she can help with all three incidents.

If you do know who she is, or know anything about the three incidents, please call 101 quoting incident 392 of 20 December.