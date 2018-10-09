CCTV of three people released after gaming machines are tampered with in Ingoldmells

CCTV has been released of three people police want to speak to after two gaming machines were tampered with in Ingoldmells.

It was reported that a group of people tampered with two gaming machines within a licenced premises in Ingoldmells and police want to speak to the people pictured.

Do you recognise this woman?

If you can help, please contact police by ringing 101 quoting incident 18000 369 464, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting 18000 369 464 in the subject title

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

