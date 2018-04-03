CCTV images released after Spilsby theft

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information about two men who may be able to help their investigation into a theft of alcohol.

At 4.45pm on March 24, police say two men entered the Sainsbury’s store on Boston Road, Spilsby, before taking a selection of alcohol products worth £200 from a display and heading out of the store.

The second CCTV image released by police.

The first man was described as white, around 5ft 8, and described as wearing a dark green baseball hat, black trim glasses, dark blue hoodie, dark grey jogging bottoms and red and white trainers.

The second man was described as white, 5ft 8, and described as wearing a dark blue baseball cap, lime green jumper, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: “If you saw anything, or know anything about the incident, or know the identities of the two men pictured, please contact us.

Email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number (277 of 24 March) in the subject box, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 277 of 24 March, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.