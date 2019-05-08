CCTV images released after burglary in Skegness

Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Skegness.

The crime was committed between 2.50am and 3.20am on Monday, May 6.

CCTV image followiing burglary at Fone Fashion in High Street, Skegness. ANL-190805-134503001

Two offenders entered Fone Fashion in High Street forcing the shutters. They left with a number of mobile phones and tablets,

One of the offenders was wearing jeans, a hooded top and builders gloves and the other was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, hooded top, builders glovers and a ski mask.

Anyone who knows or recognises these men, or can assist with the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 96 of May 6.

Alternatively, email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.