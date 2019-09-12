CCTV image released after fraud in Ingoldmells

Officers investigating a fraud in Ingoldmells are appealing for help to identify the men pictured in the images.

At 3pm on August 29, two male suspects entered the Post Office in High Street and requested cash in sterling be converted to Euros.

They then requested the money back, around £800, to re-count, sliding some of the notes out as they counted it before handing it back to the cashier.

The cashier then handed over Euros to one of the male suspects. Both men left the premises. The till was left £460 down.

If you can identify these men or assist with the investigation, please call police on 101, quoting reference 330 of August 29th, or email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.